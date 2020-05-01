Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It was in early 2019 that Nihon Falcom announced a port of Ys: Memories of Celceta for PlayStation 4. This installment of the JRPG saga originally debuted for PlayStation Vita and subsequently had a PC release.

If you want to relive this Adol Christin adventure or enjoy it for the first time, you should know that there is already a release date for the PlayStation 4 version in our region. Additionally, it was confirmed that the game will have a special launch edition.

Ys: Memories of Celceta coming soon to PlayStation 4

XSEED Games revealed that Ys: Memories of Celceta will debut for PlayStation 4 in America on June 9. Thanks to Marvelous, the game will also arrive in Europe, but it will do so until the 19th of the same month.

Another good news is that its launch in America will be with a physical edition called Timeless Adventurer Edition. This is a launch package that will be offered in select stores in exchange for $ 39.99 USD.

The edition will include a copy of the game, a disc with the soundtrack of the Ys 25th Anniversary Pack and 12 art cards that show various characters from the franchise in general.

Also, the game will have a digital distribution. It will be available on the PlayStation Store a little cheaper, since it will be offered for $ 29.99 USD. There will also be a Digital Deluxe edition that will include the soundtrack and a special theme. This package will cost $ 39.99 USD.

This version of the JRPG is a remastering with 60fps support, high resolution textures, and general settings for controls. On the other hand, it incorporates voice performances in Japanese and English.

Ys: Memories of Celceta is now available for PlayStation Vita and PC. Its version for PlayStation 4 will debut in America on June 9. Here’s more on the JRPG.

Source

.