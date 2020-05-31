William Nielsen exposed his concern about the number of employees in YPF , excessive judging by the numbers he gave, and although he later clarified that there will be no layoffs in the company, he generated a controversy with the Petroleros union commanded by Antonio Cassia, who went out to cross it harshly.

The current president of the state oil company exposed on May 19 at the XXIX La Jolla Conference of the Institute of the Americas, which was carried out virtually, where he referred to the situation of the company.

Nielsen explained that growth in the level of debt over total production quintupled in a decade in which, in parallel, the number of employees per barrel produced also climbed more than 112%.

“In 2010 there were 21 people per barrel produced, while in 2019 it reached 44.6”, said the head of the state oil company that today has about 20,000 employees. Meanwhile, in reference to the debt , argued that the ratio on total production was 3.4 in 2011 and it is currently 15.

And he added: “These are the realities that we have to deal with and this is what we have to change.”

In statements reproduced by the Río Negro newspaper, Nielsen also spoke of his relationship with the new CEO of the company, Sergio Affronti, after divergences that existed between the two due to the so-called “Creole barrel”.

“There is a strong coincidence with him, who is someone who grew up in YPF and also with the different vice presidents who joined the company. We have essentially the same strategic vision of what YPF should be, which is that YPF should be a gas and oil company“He expressed.

In that line, he added that “Electricity or fertilizer business ‘is OK’ but YPF’s focus is oil and gas, and you have to focus there because the situation of the company is extremely demanding ”.

Who validated Nielsen’s statements was Guillermo Pereyra, the head of the union of Private Oil Tankers of Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa, who, in statements to the same media, stated that “there are plenty of people.”

“In the last management, for example, More than 400 people entered YPF in Loma Campana alone, This can be seen in the number of buses at the entrance, which are not from the contractors but from YPF, and in Puerto Madero, where there are more than 2000 workers“, Indicated.

More than a financial box

Although after knowing his statements, Nielsen clarified that there will be no layoffs within the state oil company, from the Federation of United Petroleum and Hydrocarbon Trade Unions (SUPeH) they came across it for their “reckless statements”.

“Seeing the fate of the country’s main industrial company from a non-operational perspective will surely lead to decisions that we have already seen fail many times in YPF, which is much more than a financial fund. It is – taking from the words of the CEO Sergio Afronti- a vector of essential growth for the future of the country, since its main capital is its people ”, they indicated through a statement.

In allusion to Pereyra’s sayings, from SUPeH they said: “We should remind him that When all the private companies run away and fire people without applying the lumpy profits they have made over the years, YPF and its workers continue to be the ones to breastfeed so that it does not stop the activity. If there is something left over in the industry, they are parasitic contracts on our natural resources ”.

“Everyone has the right to express an opinion, but this must be done at a dialogue table and not by the media or organizations that know little about our reality. The statements have been reckless at the very least and that recklessness is causing great discomfort among workers that they will be able to forcefully defend their sources of work ”, they closed from the union headed by Antonio Cassia.

.