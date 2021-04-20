YPF demonstrated its support for Argentine tennis

Brand Studio for YPF

YPF was present supporting the women’s team of the Argentine YPF Tennis Team in the 2021 Play-offs series of the Billie Jean King Cup that was played between April 16 and 17 at the Córdoba Lawn Tennis Club.

Despite the effort made by the players, it was not enough to win the series against Kazakhstan. With this result, Argentina will have to play Group I of the American Zone next year.

The selection fell 3-2 as a result of the defeat of Nadia podoroska against Yelena Rybakina (6-4, 6-4), the triumph of Maria Lourdes Carlé against Yulia Putintseva (6-7, 7-6 and withdrawal) and the fall in the doubles (6-0 and 7-5).

As of 2021, YPF and the Argentine Tennis Association (AAT) signed a strategic agreement to support this sport, one of the most practiced in the country. In this way, the national teams that participate in the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup were renamed YPF Argentina Tennis Team.

In addition to these international competitions, this agreement allows YPF to accompany all the activities that the AAT carries out in the interior of the country, collaborate with solidarity actions and carry out joint institutional activations.

For the company, this new alliance means great growth in the world of sports, which was always closely linked to soccer and motor racing.

