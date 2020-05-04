Mikhail Youzhny, former Russian world Top-10 tennis player and current coach of Denis Shapovalov, questioned the measure raised by Novak Djokovic and (supported by Federer and Nadal) to financially help Top-100 tennis players worldwide until tennis can be played again after the forced stoppage of the ATP circuit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Muscovite, whose best ranking was eighth place and went on to achieve a total of 10 titles in his entire career, attacked the measure seconded by the ‘BIG3’ and was very forceful, in statements collected by the French media le10sport : “It is just a populist measure And I really wonder why, for example, only a tennis player can be helped because he is ranked 100 in the world, “said the Russian.

” WHY HELP 99 AND NOT 101? ”

In other words, if I understand correctly, the help would be for number 99 and not 101. In the end, whatWho determines the amount that players must bring? And most importantly, who are we helping? What are the criteria? ” Questioned the Muscovite.

Are these young people doing their best to succeed? Or are they already experienced players who have been in the top 250 for five to ten years? ” Asked the current coach of Shapovalov again.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THIEM

In fact, I think if anyone wants to help players, then you have to establish a charity fund, and anyone can transfer money to you as you see fit. Forcing all the players, simply because they are well classified, to help others does not seem to me the right solution. ” a Mikhail Youzhny who is in Dominic Thiem’s ​​opinion.

The Austrian, current world number 3, was harshly criticized for his words: “None of the lower ranking players has to fight for their lives. I have seen players on the ITF circuit who are not 100% committed to this sport. Many of them are not very professional, ” said the winner of the Barcelona Open in 2019.

” I don’t see why I should give them money. I prefer to donate to people and institutions that really need it, “said Dominic Thiem in an interview for an Austrian media outlet.

