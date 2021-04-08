You’ve been using the pasta strainer your whole life badly: this is how you should use it | Life

Do you put the strainer in the sink and then add the boiling pasta? If this is your technique for listening to spaghetti or macaroni, know that you’ve been doing it wrong your whole life. We will tell you how to use the pasta strainer correctly.

We don’t know, but there are things we do wrong all our lives. They teach us to do them the wrong way and everyone around us does them the same way, so we mistakenly think that this is how they should be done.

The way you drain pasta is a good example of these kinds of everyday tasks that practically everyone does incorrectly. If they ask you what is the technique to follow to strain the spaghetti, macaroni, spirals or any other type of pasta, surely your answer is the following: place the strainer in the sink and pour the contents of the pot into inside, so that the cooking water runs down the drain.

This is how the vast majority of people do it, but it is not the correct way to do this. If you notice, in many cases there is paste that comes out and ends up in the sink, if the water overflows it can impregnate the paste with dirt, and you can also splash and burn with the water.

In the kitchen, everything is used. Before you throw the pasta boiling water down the sink, find out what top chefs do with it. Did you know him?

Using the strainer the right way will help you avoid all these problems.. And who better than an Italian person to explain how to do it? In the following video, TikTok user @valeriachiodelli tells us how to drain pasta properly.

As you have seen, what you really have to do is place the strainer inside the pot and turn it over the sink to spill the water. Thanks to the strainer, the pasta remains inside the container.

Also, this process has another bug. Apart from the technique to put the strainer, another thing that we should not do is throw the cooking water from the pasta. Save at least a cup of this water because, being high in starch, It will help you to better bind any sauce that you are going to put on the pasta, giving it more flavor and better texture.