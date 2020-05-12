You already have it, you have finished mounting your PC and you are looking forward to start enjoying it. Take it easy, I understand you perfectly, but before you launch to install your favorite games and applications, and start using your PC freely, there are some things you should do to really finish the job and make sure everything went well.

It is a more important question than it seems. Mounting a PC is not a complicated process, in fact it can even be quite fast if we have experience and know “head-on” the steps we must take and where everything goes. Having the assembly process automated and assimilated helps, but this does not mean that we cannot make mistakes, and neither does it mean that the job is done when the assembly is complete.

Once we have the equipment finished we must carry out a series of checks and a set-up that will allow us to make sure that everything is OK, that we have not made a mistake in any step, and will also help us to leave the equipment fully prepared for start enjoying it to the fullest from the first minute.

Both these checks and the set-up of a PC after its assembly can be summarized in five things that we are going to share with you in this article. We have listed them following a clear order that I recommend you strictly follow, since it is the best way to finish a montage. There is no point in inspecting the BIOS first, updating and then looking at the wiring, and it is also not a good idea to do a performance test before updating your PC drivers. Start at point number one and continue in order to point number five.

With that said we start. I remind you that if you have any questions you can leave it in the comments and we will be happy to help you solve it.

1.-Check all the wiring and connections before closing the PC chassis

When we mount a PC we have to connect a certain number of cables. In some assemblies that involve the installation of several storage units and many peripherals, such as RGB LED lighting systems, for example, the amount of wiring can be quite large, which requires careful management of it and increases the chances of making mistakes, and we may also forget to make a connection.

If we do not connect the wiring of the RGB LED lighting well it may not turn on correctly, that we cannot manage it through the corresponding software tool, or that directly does not turn on. In the event that this happens with peripherals or with components they will not work, and the consequences can be very varied depending on the connector that we have forgotten (or wrong).

Better to waste a few minutes checking the wiring before finalizing the assembly of the PC to close the chassis, connect the wiring, turn it on and see that we have left something. Do not be blind by impatience, take a good look at the wiring, and while you are at it, you can take the opportunity to review the connections of each of the components. Something as simple as a RAM that has not been properly adjusted can prevent the PC from starting, so do not underestimate the importance of this step.

If even though you have connected everything correctly you have problems at startup you may have used incompatible hardware, that it requires a certain update to work with a specific component or that you have other types of problems (insufficient power due to a weak source, for example). The configuration would have to be reviewed and analyzed piece by piece.

2-.Install and update the operating system, and download the latest drivers

Once we have verified that everything is in order we turn on the PC. The installation of the operating system that we want to use is not a mystery, since it is about a self-guided process that we can do through a self-bootable USB in most cases. If you have doubts about this topic, don’t miss our guide dedicated to how to install multiple operating systems on a USB.

If you want to install Windows 10 from scratch in this link you will find all the information you need to create an installation media.

Once you have finished installing the operating system and basic configuration, it is a good time to start downloading all the drivers you will need. To finish this step without problems it is essential that we know the different components that we have installed, and that we only use the official websites of each manufacturer, Nothing from third parties, since we could find adware and unwanted software “stuck” to the downloads.

Both Intel and AMD and NVIDIA have dedicated sections on their official websites that will allow us to download the latest versions of the drivers for each of our components easily, so take a look. I leave you just below the links to the official websites so you don’t have to search:

3.-Inspect the BIOS and update to the latest stable version

The BIOS plays a very important role. It is the central pillar on which the motherboard rests and a good part of the hardware connected to it. On it will depend system stability, compatibility, support and performance of certain components, and also the advanced functions to which we will have access.

For example, the AM4 motherboards with 300 series and 400 series chipsets received numerous updates that improved the faster DDR4 memory support, and also him support for new Ryzen processors. Without those updates it is not possible, for example, to mount a Ryzen 3000 series on an X370 series motherboard.

Keeping the BIOS of our motherboard updated is essential for make sure our PC will work properly, that you will be performing at your best at all times and that you will be ready to use new hardware without having to worry about compatibility and support issues.

I recommend that, yes, before launching to update the BIOS of your PC, carefully look at the instructions of each manufacturer, since some BIOS they must be updated in a specific orderThat is, you cannot go directly to the latest version. I also advise you to avoid BIOS that are not in a stable version, since they pose a risk (albeit a small one). Seek, as in the previous case, always on the official website of the manufacturer of your motherboard.

4.-Install all the software that is important and useful for your PC

Once we have updated the BIOS of our PC we are ready for the next step, install all software that can be useful to us. It is a very broad step, since here we can include from a antimalware security solution even accessory tools that will allow us to get more out of our team.

For example, if you have mounted a PC based on a Ryzen processor you should download the application Ryzen Master. With it you can monitor everything related to your processor and RAM memory, see the working temperatures in real time, overclock and disable and enable cores. It is very useful, and totally free.

In case you are using peripherals and accessories with customizable RGB LED lighting systems you will have to download the appropriate software to control them. For example, in the case of Corsair components and peripherals, it is essential to have iCUE, a free and easy-to-use platform that will allow us to control each device and create unique lighting effects.

The same applies to any other component that has its own software that can add value to your PC, something that, obviously, depends on each mount.

5.-Take a performance test and monitor temperatures

We are almost done. If we want to finish making sure that everything went well, it is recommended do a PC performance test and review the working temperatures that each component reaches.

This point is also quite broad, since we have many things to try: processor, RAM, storage unit, graphics card and also our Internet connection. Luckily we can find many free tools that will allow us to test the performance of our components individually and see the working temperatures they reach.

It is important that we apply considerable stress to each component to identify any possible flaws during the initial stage of assembly, as this will help us detect errors and resolve them before they can cause damage, and also to decide if we have tobranch the guarantee.

If you don’t know what software to use for quiet performance testing, In this link you will find some interesting recommendations.