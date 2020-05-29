Youtubers couple return their adopted son because they ‘repented’ | Pexels

Couple of youtubers return their adoptive son because they ‘repented’. Despite the implications of carrying out an adoption process, it seems that in United States there are loopholes in the law that allow adoptive parents return the children if they are not comfortable with them, just what this couple did.

A popular video blogger by the name of Myka Stauffer who had conquered thousands of followers through her YouTube channel in which she shared advice on motherhood and parenting and who has left all her followers in shock after announcing that they had returned her Foster son.

Mika and her partner James Stauffer They adopted a small Chinese boy two years ago, they even shared with their followers the emotional moment, however when they returned to the United States, the little boy was diagnosed with an autistic spectrum, even the couple shared some of his queries and how complicated the disease was with his followers.

However, after several videos on YouTube in whichl small by name Huxley It did not appear, the couple’s followers began to ask the parents about his absence, to which the couple responded with a video in which they assure that they had to return the little one, who will live forever with another family.

The reason they made that decision is that the care that the little one needed was not the same as the rest of his children, which made the process extremely complicated. disease demands They were something that the couple did not have and it was enough reason for them to decide that they would not be part of their family.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that this type of situation occurs among internet celebrities, and unfortunately for children, national and international adoptions can result in a complicated process with unexpected ends if the children do not adapt to the lifestyle of their parent influencers.

