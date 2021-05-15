Youtubers couple decide not to adopt a baby because they cannot show it on the Internet

How many times have we raised the issue of the dehumanization of the human being in modern times, where it seems that our lives revolve around technology and social networks, making everything immediate and losing its true value.

We have heard or read terrible stories of children and young people who are capable of doing the unthinkable in order to obtain followers in their networks, there are even those who use others in the worst way in order to achieve that goal.

On the subject, an event that occurred in 2018 has recently come to light, which was carried out by a couple of youtubers from the United States.

Nikki and Dan Philippi are a couple who have a YouTube channel, which they have given a lot to talk about after in one of their last videos they announced that They decided to euthanize their dog after it had bitten their son.

After the video was released, there were those who remembered that In 2018, this couple of YouTubers had already given something to talk about when they shared another video in which they told how they had decided to put an end to a baby adoption process, and all because they would not be allowed to show it on social networks.

In several videos, Nikki and Dan recounted all the terrible experiences they had experienced trying to adopt a baby. After much searching, finally they had managed to get their paperwork with an institution in Thailand.

When it seemed that everything would end well and that they would soon give them the baby, the couple of YouTubers decided not to conclude the process after they were informed that heen they would deliver the child as long as they did not share photos, video or other information of the minor on social networks for a year, something that the couple did not accept.

“We are no longer adopting from Thailand and the reason is the ‘social media policy’ of the company we would be adopting with. Our followers have already warned us that how much we share could affect the adoption process, but we have always thought that we have ‘common sense’ and we have made some changes so that it does not affect, “said the woman in that video.

“I thought that not sharing ‘was going to be before he became a member of our family, for privacy reasons, but no; When I asked, they confirmed that after picking up our son, we are not allowed to talk about him or share images, photos, videos… for a year. We didn’t believe it, ”says Nikki.

“The baby was going to live for a year in our house, almost hidden, without being our son,” adds Dan.

Despite the fact that the director of the adoption agency tried to negotiate with the Thai authorities an “exception” in this rule, the youtubers decided not to go ahead with the adoption process.

“It is not what we wanted. I have been sharing my life for 7 and a half years, it should be our decision if we want to share something or not. We wanted to have the reins and control what to do or not do with our time on the networks, “said Nikki.

Months later, the couple shared a new video informing that they were still trying to adopt a baby and that they tried to start a procedure in South Korea and in other nations, running into the same problem of refusing to give them a baby due to their constant exposure in networks. social.

They also tried to become foster parents locally after the international adoption processes failed, to no avail, because they viewed the foster care process as a kind of ‘shortcut’ to adoption.

They finally gave up on the idea in 2019 when they found out they would be the parents of a baby, who was born in June 2020 and named Logan.

