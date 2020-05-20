Youtubers and digital influencers from the Bolsonarist network entered the sights of the confidential investigation of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) that investigates the authorship and financing of anti-democratic acts occurred last month across the country – one of them was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro.

When sending the request for investigation of the demonstrations to the STF, the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, also mentioned the names of the deputies Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ) and Junio ​​Amaral (PSL-MG).

The case is under the rapporteur of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who is still responsible for another investigation, which focuses on threats, offenses and fake news fired against members of the Supreme Court and their families. As Moraes is the rapporteur for both cases, an investigation should support the other’s investigations. The deadline for completing the fake news inquiry ends on July 15, but according to the Estadão found, the minister is evaluating the possibility of extending the investigations.

This is because the investigation into threats against members of the Court gained a new lease of life after last month’s acts, marked by banners against the court and Congress and requests for military intervention.

So far, at least 12 profiles – between deputies and businessmen – have been targeted by the investigation of fake news. The case is followed with apprehension by the Planalto for targeting the Bolsonarist digital militancy.

In March, the Estadão revealed that the fake news survey identified pocket entrepreneurs who were financing attacks against court ministers on social media. Investigations are advanced and reach even partners of companies in the trade and services sector, all Bolsonaro’s supporters.

Wanted by the report, deputy Daniel Silveira said the demonstrations were peaceful. “It has nothing to do with what they accuse. The free expression of thoughts is constitutional,” he said. Junio ​​Amaral’s office did not respond to contacts in the report.

