Youtuber YosStop arrested for the crime of child pornography

Yoseline hoffman, better known as YosStop, was detained by elements of the CDMX Investigative Police this Tuesday, June 29, for the crime of possession and disclosure of child pornography.

According to information from Carlos “C4” Jiménez, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office He had an arrest warrant against the youtuber, who would now end up in prison.

“@YosStoP ARRESTED for CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Agents of @PDI_FGJCDMX carried out an operation tonight and APPREHIMATED the youtuber Yoseline Hoffman. The @FiscaliaCDMX had a SEIZURE ORDER against him. A judge ordered her to be locked up for CHILD PORNOGRAPHY. “

A couple of months ago, the young Ainara ‘S’ denounced Yoseline Hofman and Nicolás B; Carlos R; Julian G; Axel A and Patricio A, for the crimes of “child pornography and equal rape,” according to information from Cultura Colectiva.

The victim would have been abused and recorded by the others involved when she was 16 years old. Yoseline, some time later, made the facts viral when she spoke about this act and about a fight of the victim during one of her videos.

The victim’s lawyers stated that “Yoseline H. A famous YouTuber, uploaded a video to her channel in which she spoke about the aforementioned fight”, indicating that this caused psychological damage to Ainara, since she was revictimized and her case was went viral. This situation would also have been considered as reproduction of child pornography.

