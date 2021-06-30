Youtuber YosStop arrested for alleged child pornography charges

The youtuber Yoseline H, known as YosStop, was detained by elements of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City for the crime of child pornography.

The influencer was apprehended by investigative police in the Narvarte neighborhood, Benito Juárez mayor’s office, around 9:30 p.m., according to the National Registry of Detentions.

After obtaining an arrest warrant from a judge, the 30-year-old girl was placed under arrest, her rights were read to her and She was transferred to the Santa Martha Acatitla Women’s Center for Social Reintegration.

LAST MINUTE: YouTuber Yoseline Hoffman, better known as #YosStop, is arrested in #Mexico on charges of disseminating and possessing child pornography. #CDMX pic.twitter.com/TQTJvCdpKo – Benjamin Zamora (@bzamoratv) June 30, 2021

At the beginning of March, the firm Schütte Delsol Gojon Abogados reported in a statement that it filed a complaint for child pornography against Patricio A and the youtuber, Yoseline H, by the complainant Ainara “S”.

“Today, March 3, a complaint was filed against YosStop, a Mexican youtuber, for the crime of child pornography, for disclosing and storing content of a minor being raped“Reads one of Ainara’s Instagram posts.

According to the data of the legal team, the detainee would have said that she received the video of the rape of a minor, that she reproduced it and stored it, which is the crime of child pornography, it was added.

Ainara presented the document that she brought before the CDMX authorities on social networks, and said that she filed charges against four subjects, of unspecified names, for the crime of equal rape.

The complainant said that the event took place on May 25, 2018, when she was 16 years old, during a party held by one of the aforementioned, in which there was consumption of alcoholic beverages.

She indicated that while she was intoxicated, three men allegedly wanted to insert a bottle of champagne into her vagina, an event that was apparently recorded by the perpetrators and disseminated on social networks.

BY: Alejandro Vizzuett Díaz