Youtuber Yoseline Hoffman, ‘YosStop’, arrested for child pornography

Yoseline Hoffman (Photo: YOUTUBE)

The Mexican youtuber Yoseline Hoffman, known as YosStop, has been arrested at her home by agents of the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, accused of a crime of child pornography against a minor girl.

According to the complaint and as reported by El País, the 30-year-old arrested woman recognized in one of her videos having received, reproduced and stored on her mobile a recording of a group sexual assault on an adolescent, whom she also called a “whore ”.

Hoffman has been arrested at her home and transferred to the Santa Martha Acatitla women’s prison, south of Mexico City. For now, it is pending to go to court.

A rape in 2018

Three months ago, the rape victim, Ainara Suárez, who was 18 years old at the time of the events, filed a complaint against four men for a sexual assault. In it, he accuses them, along with another person who received the video and the youtuber, of child pornography.

In May 2018, Suárez attended a party and the four defendants inserted a bottle of champagne into her vagina. They recorded the moment and spread the facts among their acquaintances and through social networks. The youtuber YosStop, with 2.3 million followers on Twitter and 8.7 million on YouTube, echoed the news.

In addition to acknowledging that he had saved the recording, Hoffman described Suárez as a “whore” in his networks and said he wanted to draw attention by reporting him on his networks. “The old woman allowed a bottle of Moët to be inserted into her vagina for three packs of cigarettes. Then this old woman became very popular for being that whore, “he said in …

