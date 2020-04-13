The pandemic of coronavirus, beyond letting us see the solidarity and union that is lived in such a complicated stage of the world, also is exposing the stupidity and irresponsibility of some people. The best example of the above is the Venezuelan ‘YouTuber’ I’m David Show, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the quarantine forced by the authorities of Mexico City, where he resides, he was given the freedom to leave his home for the alleged purpose of buying food.

His true intention was to go out and record videos to upload to his channel

Evidently, his true intention was to record videos to upload to his channel. I am David Show broke the confinement and with complete tranquility took to the streets, affirming that he was taking the necessary measures to avoid problems. What were those measurements? He left his home during a time when, as he mentions, there were almost no people, in addition to wearing a cloth mouthpiece and gloves.

Only at the self-service store you visited happened very close to some peoplewithout forgetting that before used an ATM to get cash. In his video he explains that he had “no mood to be preparing things”, as if there were no home delivery services in Mexico City. In fact, the ‘YouTuber’ recorded when health personnel came to his home to perform the test, which was positive.

Welcome to one more stupidity of mine. I feel better, although what some people wanted in the previous video happened; and it gave me, it gave me that thing. And all the symptoms, the respiratory thing, I lived through it all.

At least on YouTube, the audience launched a wave of criticism Against I am David Show, the majority describing it as “irresponsible”, “ignorant” and “not very intelligent”, among other equally deserved terms that it is not necessary to bring to the news. As of this writing, the person involved has not spoken about it, nor has YouTube. If the video platform wants to take the situation seriously, equally should take action against this type of content.

According to data provided by the Mexican government, until Sunday, April 12, 4,661 confirmed positive cases and 296 deaths from coronavirus were recorded. The country is in phase 2, however, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, stated that in a matter of days Mexico will enter phase 3, the most critical stage of the pandemic.

👇 More in Explica.co