Youtuber Steve Cash, loses his life, creator of the Talking Kitty Cat channel | Instagram

The renowned YouTuber Steve Cash he lost his life last Thursday April 16 at 40 years old, known for being the creator of the channel Talking Kitty Cat, the news was confirmed by his wife Celia DeCosta Cash.

The news was announced through your official Facebook account, detailing that the youtuber killed himself with a self-inflicted shot.

This is very difficult. I’m not even sure what to say or, in fact, what to do, ”he wrote in the message.

It may interest you: Pink Floyd shares her concerts on youtube to help with distancing

This certainly is something very hard for her as for all his followers and family, because he was someone very dear to everyone.

I just lost my best friend, my partner, my lover, my mentor, my absolute all, this morning. I am sad to say that my husband, Steve Cash, killed himself this morning 04/16/2020, ”she continued.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

A spokeswoman for the Nampa City Police Department in Idaho confessed to having received a call from his house on Thursday.

Unfortunately when the police arrived at his house they found him lifeless as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but I know Steve is no longer hurt, “he added.

Steve apparently had a bipolar disorder and depression as he himself had made known on several occasions in his videos and social networks.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Steve Cash was a fairly famous youtuber around the world for being the creator of the YouTube channel Talking Kitty Cat, starring angry cats.

On his famous channel he had more than 2.4 million followers who are undoubtedly confused and saddened by the unfortunate loss.

You can also read: Demi Lovato and Sam Smith launch first collaboration together I’m ready

Today his wife wrote a emotional farewell message for her husband in his account Facebook.

I love you darling I miss you so much. I am mentally strong for you, but my emotions are shattered. Now you are at peace. I just know I’ll be fine, I promise. Your wife who loves you, ”he wrote.

.