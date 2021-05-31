Youtuber Maire Wink accuses life coach Ricardo Ponce of sexual abuse

Maire wink accused life coach Ricardo Ponce of sexual abuse.

Through a clip of almost an hour, which also includes other testimonies, the influencer said that she was psychologically manipulated by the speaker during a retreat in Bacalar, Quintana Roo, Mexico, last February.

“I fell into what I consider a sex cult disguised as spiritual healing“, She commented in the video, which exceeds 914 thousand views.

Wink said that he went to the retreat at the invitation of Ponce himself, and that the meeting became uncomfortable when, according to the youtuber, Ricardo flirted and hinted at him, trying to manipulate her.

She added that, as a result of the emotional healing dynamics with the rest of the people, the connection between her and Ricardo began to be closer as the days went by.

After the end of the retreat, Wink said he met with Ponce and the VIP guests of the event.

“He kisses me, he starts leading me to what I thought was his room. Then I saw that he took me to some offices. He pulled down his pants, sat on a chair and said, ‘suck me off’. I was a bit shocked …

“In short, there was no ‘foreplay.’ There was nothing but the grossest sex in my history, where Ricardo was looking for his cell phone because he said he wanted to record that. Neither he had his cell phone nor I would have allowed it, “he commented.

Here we leave you the complete video

Another young woman who gave her anonymous testimony said that she was recorded during a sexual act by the coach and fears that the material will come to light.

Wink, with 592 thousand subscribers on YouTube, said that he left the networks for two months after the trauma, and that in recent months received psychological therapy and legal support.

Recently, the @denunciaricardoponce account was created on Instagram to follow up on the case and the hashtag #RicardoPonceAbusador was a trend.

Last night, Ponce posted a short statement on his Instagram account.

“If I have not spoken up until now, it is because I will go out to communicate it with facts and not with speculation. Brave thanks for the great support ”, says part of his text.