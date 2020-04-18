A few days ago, the ex-Badabun girl Lizbeth Rodríguez threatened to supply Kimberly Loaiza, wife of De Dios, with evidence of alleged infidelities.

Youtuber Juan de Dios Pantoja he defended himself from the “porn” images leaked on networks in which he is located with another girl who is not his partner Kimberly Loaiza in sexual acts.

This Saturday, the Mexican responded through social networks with a capture of one of the videos that are circulating to reject that he is the protagonist.

I’m not that TYPE. The video they uploaded brought him very close so that the tattoos are not seen and they think it is me. What damn people want to finish me off with all their strength … pic.twitter.com/ENvrPwc2z9 – Juan De Dios Pantoja 💎 (@Juandedios_P) April 18, 2020

“I’m not that TYPE. The video they uploaded brought him very close so that the tattoos are not seen and they think it is me. That damn people want to finish me off with all their strength… ”, commented the user in the post that includes a screenshot of the visuals.

Previously, De Dios Pantoja had shared another tweet stating that “they will never see a video of me with a man either”, since some on networks speculate that those who appear with the person involved are men and not women.

Hey, don’t fuck, haha, you will never see a video of me with a man 🤣 also don’t suck taking videos of other weyes and assuming it’s me. Tomorrow surely you will know many more things in my video, wait for it before believing so much blowjob. – Juan De Dios Pantoja 💎 (@Juandedios_P) April 18, 2020

The scandal seasoned her too youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez who, before the videos were leaked, allegedly publicly threatened to send the influencer’s wife evidence of his infidelities.

Although it is unknown if the videos that are circulated were provided by the ex-girl Badabun, the truth is that her intervention further fueled speculation and publications on social networks.

It should be noted that the “war” between youtubers is not yesterday. It was exposed after a large part of the Badabun team resigned from the company and Juan de Dios offered them the forum to report the abuses that they allegedly suffered from the CEO of the company.

.