Youtuber Jake Paul will return to the ring to face Tyron Woodley, former UFC champion



Paul wants to prove to his detractors that he is ready for a challenge of this caliber.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The Youtuber Jake Paul will return to the ring this year to fight against Tyron woodley, former UFC champion. ESPN confirmed the agreement of this fight, which will take place on August 28 at a location to be confirmed.

The story between Paul and Woodley began in the last fight of the famous influencer. Paul knocked out Ben Askren, a great friend of Woodley, in an extraordinary way, who was actually in his corner. The dimes and diretes were side and side. And so the confrontation began.

It will be the first boxing fight for Tyron Woodley, 39, who ended his UFC career badly, losing his last four bouts. However, his record is more than positive: 19 wins, 7 losses and 1 draw. In 2016 he was proclaimed welterweight champion and successfully defended his belt four times. Their KO’s speak for themselves.

“I have a list of people I plan to shut up with my fists. I will send Tyron to a permanent nap on August 28“, Said Jake Paul, who before focusing on his battle will have his eye on his brother Logan, who is about to face the legend Floyd Mayweather Jr this Sunday, June 6.