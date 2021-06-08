Youtuber Jake Paul threatens ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

MEXICO CITY.

The Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez does not stop receiving all kinds of comments on social networks, now the attack was from youtuber Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, who was the recent rival of Floyd mayweather in an exhibition match held in Miami, Florida.

After match between Logan Paul and ‘Money’ Mayweather, the boxer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, posted a disapproving emoji on his Twitter account, thus adding to the critics of the exhibition fight, but immediately received the response from Jake Paul.

you can’t sell PPV’s I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS – Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

You cannot sell PPV’s (pay-per-view fights). I would eat you alive ”, wrote the youtuber in response to the publication of ‘Canelo’.

Until now the Mexican monarch of the supermedians has not commented on the matter, since, although Logan and Jake Paul practice boxing and have had unofficial matches against people close to them, neither of them has had a serious fight.

