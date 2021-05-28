Youtuber is arrested for blowing up his dog

Every day we have witnessed, thanks to social networks, of different and terrible acts of animal cruelty, and many of them are carried out by those who claim to be influencers, simply in order to get likes or followers.

Precisely a couple of days ago a video started circulating on YouTube What did he share on his channel? a youtuber named Gaurav Sharma, who is originally from New Delhi, in India, and for which he was arrested by the authorities of his locality.

It turns out that Gaurav He recorded a video where he is seen with his dog a Pomeranian named Dollar, whom He placed several helium gas balloons tied to its back, which caused the animal to rise and remain suspended for several seconds in the air.

The controversial video was recorded on May 21 and published days later on YouTube with the title “Dollar flying with a helium gas balloon” and is seen when the animal hits the balcony of a building.

After sharing this video, several Indian users and those from other countries showed their outrage about what this youtuber did with his pet.

An animal protection organization called People for Animal filed a formal complaint with the New Delhi police, who immediately began investigating the case and Sharma was soon arrested, accused of putting his pet’s life at risk to make a video.

Gaurav, who has a little over 4 million followers on his channel called “Gauravzone” received strong criticism from his followers.

Finally, the youtuber downloaded the video from this platform and offered a public apology recorded on video where he indicated that he took all the necessary precautions so that his dog would not get hurt; however, his words did not convince anyone.

