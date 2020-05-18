According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Brazil has the largest number of anxious people in the world: 18.6 million people, or 9.3% of the population, live with the disorder. And with the quarantine and social isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the statistics are only increasing. The influencer and Youtuber Eldo Gomes, creator of the #influencieParaObem project, which mobilizes digital influencers and communicators from all over the country, brought together four experts to debate the topic and give tips on how to overcome anxiety in times of crisis.

Photo: YouTuber Eldo Gomes | Chat with Eldo / DINO

The live was on Monday, May 11, and the Eldo Gomes channel talked about the evils and the ways to fight anxiety. Father Fabrício Nogueira, nun Nathalie Malkine, behavioral analysis consultant Elisa Guimarães and psychologist / speech therapist Michelle Procópio were invited to the chat. The digital meeting was moderated by youtuber Eldo Gomes. “In times of pandemic, it is necessary to open your heart to discuss issues that affect us”, summarizes Eldo Gomes.

Experts were unanimous in saying that anxiety is the body’s natural reaction to stress. “In the midst of crises, most people tend to enter an emotional state characterized by worry and bad thoughts,” they said. And, how to fight this evil? For the nun “it is better to invest in positive thinking than to be harboring sad thoughts and entering a bubble that does not make you evolve,” said Nathalie Malkine. “In times of crisis, spirituality is the most important thing, whether you are going to pray or pray,” said Father Fabrício Nogueira.

The debate is part of a series of programs broadcast on the Youtuber channel by the obsstudio streaming platform, called Papo com Eldo, where the communicator brings together experts from different sectors on the consequences of the new coronavirus on people’s daily lives. In a live debate on YouTube, the journalist talks about the topic in 7 topics. Among other issues, topics such as the testimony of Sérgio Moro, Campus Party and Technology, and what to do after the pandemic have already been discussed. The full content, with over an hour of conversation, is available on the youtube.com/eldogomeestv channel

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

