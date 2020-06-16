Doña Ángela is a youtuber who has established herself in the Mexican media market, thanks to the promotion of Mexican cuisine.

Food channels have become a benchmark of great value in the market.

The contents are great triggers for personal brands.

One aspect that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that personal brands find to be relevant through content, which has given way to social networks becoming these platforms of great value, especially in a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has left a series of havoc warning us of the influence stories have.

That said, an element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us about the effect it has on consumption, especially due to the capacity that brands have found.

The new normal: Aeroméxico saturated flights

A youtuber of Mexican cuisine, the most powerful woman in Mexico

Forbes Mexico magazine has made its list of the most powerful women in the country and a youtuber who makes recipes for Mexican food has been included in this list, where she is considered a promoter of traditional Mexican rural food.

Forbes says that Doña Ángela created her first video in August 2019 where she showed how to prepare huitlacoche and since then has become a benchmark in Mexican gastronomy.

Her channel De mi rancho a tu cocina has more than 2,600,000 subscribers and shows a series of recipes that she elaborates on most occasions with food that she herself harvests.

The appearance of a youtuber as one of the most powerful Mexican women in the country is a great reminder of the power of content and the construction of communities with the help of social networks.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the ability that brands have found to be able to develop products with the influence that only a habit or lifestyle can achieve.

The case of Doña Ángela is remarkable, since she has managed to exploit a segment such as that of Mexican cuisine and has given it an extremely practical sense.

Conapred cancels forum with Chumel Torres

Contents, key strategy

The contents have become a key strategy to develop better communication actions with the consumer, especially at a time when co-existence has made digital the favorite channel for brands.

In these efforts, an element that we cannot lose sight of is how stories have become key references to motivate consumption and understand consumers based on the identification they find with brands through their commercial narratives, such as history with which they have.

The book with all the branding secrets

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299