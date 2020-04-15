Youtuber breaks quarantine and social networks punish him | Reform

In an act of total irresponsibility, the Venezuelan youtuber Soy David Show walked the streets of Mexico City, aware of being a carrier of the C0VID-19.

In fact, he recorded and shared his journey on his channel, playing the funny part by welcoming his followers: “Hello, welcome to one more stupidity of mine,” he said as he walked through Colonia Narvarte.

“I already feel better and what some people wanted in the previous video happened to me and it gave me the thing that is giving, with all the symptoms, respiratory problems, fever. In fact, it was even people from the Ministry of Cheers to the house to attend us.

“They will say what you do on the street, you are crazy, you are irresponsible, but I am going to the super market because I need to stock up and I am going at a time when I know that there are almost no people to avoid any contact and we are protected to avoid spreading any The bad news, for those who are wishing me badly, is we are almost fine and we are almost finishing this, “he said, at the time he is heading to the self-service store.

Of course, first he went to the ATM to withdraw money, before entering the Superama of Xochicalco, as well as an OXXO from the area.

The topic became a trending topic, since they are condemning him on social networks for having gone out “on a whim” to be able to eat pizza, although he did it with a face mask, although poorly put on.

Some users are judging him for being Venezuelan, although others say that they are only punishing his attitude by not respecting the health standards that are required in these cases.

Others consider it as a crime and are denouncing it for “danger of contagion”, one that they assure is in the penal code of the federal district, in article 159 specifically. The youtuber is considered irresponsible and has also received insults, including threats and convictions from users who even want to be returned to his country.

Youtuber’s conduct with COVID-19 is a crime:

If a person knows that they are carriers of #coronavirus and endangers the health of another, must be punished with prison and a fine.

The Penal Codes of the country, so establish. This says the Federal Penal Code pic.twitter.com/duCoFD3Ojo – Francisco Burgoa (@FranciscoBurgoa)

April 14, 2020

