The reveal of PlayStation 5 and its games was a success at the media level. The presentation has already become the most watched video game stream in history. For this reason, it is not unusual to know that some trailers of the revealed titles have millions of views currently.

One of the most viewed official videos on the PlayStation channel is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will be one of the first games to hit the console. However, something strange happened with this trailer, as followers of the American PlayStation account on YouTube realized that the video in question is not available anywhere.

Instead, the trailer is still available on other channels, such as Marvel Entertainment, various video game media and other minor channels that decided to upload the video.

Why did the official Spider-Man trailer for PS5 disappear?

The reveal video for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales already had more than 10 million views on the PlayStation channel. So for many, its sudden disappearance is very rare.

However, we know that the video was removed for copyright or copyright reasons. The situation is strange, since the company that claimed the video was Gameloft, a developer known for its mobile titles.

The thing is, Gameloft has worked under the Spider-Man license on several of its games. The situation of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales video is expected to be resolved in the next few hours, as it is clear that everything was a mistake by YouTube.

Due to this strange case, the community criticized YouTube’s copyright policies, as they believe that they are too aggressive and abusive towards content creators. On occasions such as hot, it manages to impact large companies.

So, everything indicates that there was a confusion and the YouTube system had an error. Therefore, it determined that the PlayStation trailer did not comply with copyright policies.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will debut at the end of this year with PlayStation 5. In this link you will find all the news about the title.

