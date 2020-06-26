On July 4, YouTube will present the ‘Ayuda #Conmigo’ event in which it will invite the audience to donate to the Mexican Red Cross

Youtube announced that the next July 4th will present the event ‘Help #Me‘, which will feature the participation of various artists and content creators to accompany all people during social distancing with live performances.

During the event, YouTube will invite the audience to donate to Mexican Red Cross directly on their website.

Juliet Venegas, Sebastián Yatra, Yalitza AparicioCheco Perez Luisito Communicates, Sofía Niño de Rivera, and Dani Hoyos will have participations in the event, which will start at 2:00 p.m. on the YouTube Latin America channel and will last more than 5 hours.

“The fight against the pandemic for COVID-19 It is not yet over, with people still remaining in their homes and health personnel fighting this problem from the front line. From YouTube we want not only to bring entertainment to everyone in their homes, but to directly support the efforts of health specialists, ”said Daniela Guerra, manager of YouTube Alliances in Mexico.

“We appreciate the work you are doing, and will continue to do, the Mexican Red Cross right now, so we are pleased to be able to contribute with a donation to continue advancing in this battle. ”

The digital platform will donate $ 250,000 to the Mexican Red Cross, including 50,000 from a donation from the YT Gaming Creators Tournament, where Eddy Skabeche was the winner. This donation will go towards the constant battle against the pandemic.

“In these moments of sanitary emergency, solidarity is the force that unites us to move forward. We appreciate Youtube, for your donation and inspire through this event all those who can make it to stay at home, in addition to motivating to continue supporting with donations to Mexican Red Cross so that our health personnel and volunteers continue to lead this battle against COVID19 on a daily basis. Thanks also to all the artists, personalities and creators for their participation and motivation to continue helping Mexico, “added Fernando Suinaga Cárdenas, national president of Mexican Red Cross.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital