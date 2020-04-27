From Cannes to the Mostra passing through San Sebastián and the Berlinale, the most important film competitions in the world have joined together for a virtual and free event on YouTube, an emergency solution to the coronavirus pandemic that has closed the halls and left the festival circuit in the air.

“We Are One: A Global Film Festival” is the name of this innovative initiative that, from May 29 to June 7, will offer a program chosen by the prestigious festivals of Annecy, Berlin, Cannes, Guadalajara, Jerusalem, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, London, Macao, Marrakech, Mumbai, New York, San Sebastián, Sarajevo, Sundance, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Tribeca and Venice.

The funds raised by this free digital film festival will go to the World Health Organization (WHO) and other institutions involved in the fight against the coronavirus.

As coordinators behind “We Are One: A Global Film Festival” are YouTube and Tribeca Enterprises, the organization that every year organizes the Tribeca Film Festival (United States).

“We often talk about the power of movies to inspire and unite people across borders and differences to help heal the world. Everyone needs to be healed right now.” Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a press release Monday.

“‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’ brings together programmers, artists and storytellers to entertain and comfort audiences around the world. By working with our extraordinary partners and YouTube, we hope you all experience a little of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of cinema, “he added.

For his part, the commercial director of YouTube, Robert Kyncl, stressed that this will be “an event” like “it has never been done before.”

“We are proud to host this fantastic content, which is free for movie fans around the world,” he added.

As they are racking their brains and trying to decide what to do with their 2020 editions, the festivals today applauded this virtual event whose programming, still to be announced, will include feature films, short films, documentaries, music and colloquia.

“We are proud to join other festivals to focus on films and extraordinary talents, allowing audiences to experience the ways of storytelling around the world and the artistic personality of each festival,” said Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frémaux, who are the president and director of the Cannes Film Festival, respectively.

Since the Berlinale, which was held in February and which was one of the last film festivals before the coronavirus crisis spread across the planet, its leaders stated on Twitter today that they are “very proud to join forces” with their partners in this “unprecedented digital event”.

The pandemic has forced the closure of theaters almost everywhere, with devastating consequences for the entire industry, and has put the most important festivals of the international big screen circuit on the ropes, which are now shuffling possibilities between the suspension , cancel or rush your options to the end.

For example, the Venice Film Festival and the San Sebastian Festival maintain, for the moment, their intentions to be held in September as has been traditional.

But Cannes, which should have taken place in May, has repeatedly postponed its event this year and will also not be held at least during June or July.

Across the pond, the SXSW festival in Austin resigned its edition in March, Sundance could be held normally in January and Tribeca is taking place these days but only in a virtual way.

