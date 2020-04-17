An streaming live to be held on Sunday, 19, at 9 am in the YouTube will feature more than 25 youtubers that will gather over 12 hours while playing 11 games, including Minecraft, Fortnite and League of Legends.

The event will take place on youtuber Marco Túlio’s channel, Authentic Games, which will share the transmission presentation with youtubers, Cauê Bueno and Spok. In addition to the three, another 25 guests will take turns in the broadcast, including presenter Celso Portiolli.

The idea is that, in addition to games, live has social content, providing guidelines on how and to whom to donate to help fight the new coronavirus. Bringing together the entire guest list, which also includes names like BRKsEDU and Rezende Evil, the channels reach 190 million subscribers, added up.

“We will have some of the most important gamers in Brazil having fun and entertaining the crowd. We will have moments for the youngest, moments with professional players and complete teams, we will have moments dedicated exclusively to women. In short, a project that tries to give a loving hug. in everyone using games, since we can’t use arms yet “, comments Marco Túlio.

Check the schedule with the live games:

9 am to 10 am – Minecraft (with Craft Family, Cronosplays and Pedrodbr)

10h to 11h – Brawl Stars (With Spok, Davy Jones, Nizllew and Bruno Clash)

11am to 12pm – Fortnite (With Low Memory, Cherrygums, Flakes and Cris Nikolaus)

12h to 13h – Plants vs Zombies (With Authentic Games, BRKsEDU and Godenot)

1 pm to 2 pm – Roblox (With Authentic Games, Aruan Felix, Hagazo and Lipão)

14h to 15h – LOL (With Low Memory, Shevii2k and Gabriel Final Level)

3pm to 4pm – Free Fire (With Spok, Juuba Jr., Nobru, El Gato and Corinthians FreeFire)

16h to 17h – Move or Die; Gang Beast; Ultimate Chicken House (With Spok, Low Memory and Two Groundhogs)

5 pm to 6 pm – Minecraft (With Authentic Games, Spok, Celso Portiolli and Bibi Tatto)

6 pm to 7 pm – Fortnite (With Authentic Games, Low Memory, EduKof and João Caetano)

19h to 20h – PKXD (With Craft Family, Robin Hood and JP Plays)

8:00 pm to 9:00 pm – Minecraft (With Family Craft, Rezende Evil and Tazer Craft)

