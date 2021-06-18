YouTube will enable Picture-in-Picture for all iOS users

After almost a year of waiting, YouTube will finally offer Picture-in-Picture mode for all iOS users. In other words, it will not be an exclusive feature for paid YouTube Premium subscribers. Now, according to a statement retrieved by MacRumors, at the moment only the US users They will be able to take advantage of this novelty. There is no information on when it will be available to the rest of the world.

“Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos through a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We are beginning to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS, and we also plan to release PiP for all US iOS users“A representative of the platform mentioned to the aforementioned medium.

Although the confirmation reaches today, the truth is that YouTube had already given clues to the movement. Without warning, the app allowed Picture-in-Picture to be used on iOS 14.5. However, it was apparently a limited test for certain users, as not all of us had the opportunity to take advantage of it. Thus, a long period of waiting and mystery will end around this feature, since YouTube did not clarify if PiP would be available only to users of its paid membership.

Everyone jumped on the Picture-in-Picture train except YouTube …

Picture-in-Picture debuted as one of the main novelties of iOS 14. Netflix and Twitch users quickly took advantage of it while doing other activities on their iPhone. And YouTube? Unfortunately, they deactivated it as soon as they had the opportunity, which unleashed a wave of criticism towards the platform. Looking at the business side of YouTube, it was understandable that they wanted to offer some exclusive features through YouTube Premium.

On the other hand, having Picture-in-Picture on YouTube allowed you to listen to music in the background, which somehow interferes with your music streaming business. As for Apple, it is clear that the company was not happy with the application disabling a key feature of the system. After all, it was not correct for them to segment the video playback experience, less with a function that should be available to everyone.

