The coronavirus pandemic has become an obstacle for millions of students who were about to graduate. Due to confinement, academic institutions around the world were forced to suspend classes and cancel any events scheduled for the summer. In such a situation, YouTube will hold a virtual graduation It will be open to anyone. Of course, they will have luxury guests who will give a speech to recent graduates.

Dear Class of 2020, as YouTube has named virtual graduation, will take place next June 6 at 9:00 p.m. in Spain and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico from the following link. “We know how hard you have worked to get to graduation, so we want to celebrate you. Join us and some friends on a live stream,” says the company. What is most surprising, without a doubt, is the list of guests who will be present at the event:

Speakers

Barack Obama

Michelle Obama

BTS

Lady Gaga

Robert M. Gates

Sundar Pichai (Google CEO)

Condoleezza Rice

Malaya Yousafzi

Specials

AsapSCIENCE

Alicia Keys

Chloe x Halle

Kelly Rowland

The Try Guys

Zendaya

Mr. Kate

Dude Perfect

Jackie Aina

Zane Hijazi

Kerry Washington

The objective of the virtual graduation, as explained by the platform itself, is Bringing together “inspiring leaders, celebrities, and content creators” to celebrate graduates. Of course, they will also not forget their families and communities, who surely had a major influence on academic achievement. Without a doubt, it is an excellent initiative in the face of the difficult times we are experiencing. Remember that the transmission will be completely free and will be available to everyone.

YouTube and digital conferences in times of coronavirus

Like YouTube, many other companies are taking advantage of Live broadcasts to keep in touch with your community. Apple, for example, will celebrate WWDC 2020 as a totally digital and free event. Those in Cupertino expect up to 23 million developers to take advantage of their technical conferences on developing applications on their operating systems. Microsoft, meanwhile, intends to hold several virtual conferences on its next-generation console, the Xbox Series X.

