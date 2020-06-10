Something is changing in society and, apparently, also on the Internet, which is still a reflection of our daily behavior, sometimes with impunity that would not be logical outside the networks. But with the current Black Lives Matter movement due to what happened in the United States after a serious case of police brutality in which the African-American citizen George Floyd died, the different Internet services begin to take serious measures against those users who make hate and racism messages on their channels.

This is the case of a well-known Brazilian streamer with different channels in services such as YouTube and Twitch, in addition to social networks like Twitter. In all these media Xbox Mil Grau, in addition to videos of the well-known brand, launched racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic messages. These have been denounced by a good number of users. For this reason, the different companies related to Mil Grau have taken measures.

Although Mil Grau assures that in his channels “he has never committed acts of racism or discrimination” and that he “invites viewers to video game transmissions without worrying about color, beliefs or gender”, streaming has been punished in several Internet services. The streaming video service Twitch has banned him, while YouTube has permanently suspended him from the Partner Program. “Thanks to user complaints, we have learned about the content of the XBOX Mil Grau channel that violates our policies. The videos were removed and the channel was permanently suspended from the YouTube Partner Program,” said those responsible for the platform on social media. .

Xbox, brand of which most of the games that this streamer broadcast, has also decided to take action on the matter after viewing the content of this channel: “The content of the Mil Grau account does not reflect our fundamental values ​​of respect, diversity and inclusion. We demand the immediate removal of our brand from its channels”