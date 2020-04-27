The world is stopped by a pandemic, but the cinema is not and that is why YouTube allied with Tribeca Enterprises to create We Are One: A Global Film Festival, a digital film festival that will feature 20 festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival, the Cannes Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and many more.

“We often talk about the uniquely powerful role of movies in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. Everyone needs to heal right now, ”said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival. “We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and bring relief to audiences around the world. By working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube, we hope that everyone experiences a little of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of cinema. ”

The festival will start on May 29, will last 10 days and the love of cinema will not be the only thing that motivates it. You will support many local communities by donating directly to organizations that support relief efforts for those affected by COVID-19. “The festival will benefit the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as local assistance partners in each region,” YouTube explained in a statement.

All the films can be seen through the official channel, and the programming was selected by the following festivals:

Annecy International Animated Film Festival

Berlin International Film Festival

BFI London Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival

Guadalajara International Film Festival

Macao International Film Festival and Awards (IFFAM)

Jerusalem Film Festival

Mumbai Film Festival

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Locarno Film Festival

Marrakech International Film Festival

New York Film Festival

San Sebastián International Film Festival

Sarajevo Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival

Tokyo International Film Festival

Toronto International Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

immersing audiences in stories from around the world and providing a voice for filmmakers on a global stage.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival will take place from May 29 to June 7 at YouTube.com/WeAreOne. The programming will be available for free and will include movies, short films, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. The full calendar will be available on a date closer to the start of the festival.

