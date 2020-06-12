The first project of this YouTube initiative is “Bear Witness”, Take Action “, which will be presented by Keke Palmer and Common

Youtube announced this Thursday that will invest $ 100 million in a special fund to boost and support African American voices on your platform.

“I support the‘ Black Lives Matter movimiento movement and I think it is imperative that we help amplify African American voices and continue the conversation about meaningful change and racial justice, ” Susanne Daniels, global director of original YouTube content, said today in a press release.

“YouTube has a unique ability to unite creators, artists and powerful voices within the African American community to encourage the world to stand up and defend racial justice, “he added.

The first project of this initiative of YouTube is “Bear Witness”, Take Action “, which will have as presenters Keke Palmer and Common and will be broadcast on Saturday, June 13 at 3:00 p.m. of the Angels.

This 90-minute television space will be “a conversation with the aim of uniting and inspiring the platform’s global community to take action for racial justice.”

“Bear Witness”, Take Action ”will feature round tables and musical tributes by guests such as John Legend, Sterling K. Brown, Roxane Gay, Carmelo Anthony, Wilmer Valderrama and Alicia Garza, among many others.

“The murder of George Floyd, and those of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, has led to unprecedented protests for racial justice in all parts of our nation, and throughout the world. And it started in part because the 17-year-old Darnella Frazier bravely shot the video that has forced us to face what we were seeing and name it, “he explained. Malika Saada Saar, who is the leader of the social impact of human rights on YouTube.

“Video can be a powerful human rights tool, as it bears witness to injustice and‘ Bear Witness, Take Action ’will be part of that hope and an urgent call for change,” he added.

