The video streaming company is experimenting with a new feature that will allow it to record 15-second videos.

Earlier this week YouTube said it is allowing some people to shoot short videos with this feature called multi-segment videos. It is implementing the test for some users on both iOS and Android in the United States, according to The Next Web portal.

The idea is to record 15-second clips that will eventually be merged into one video. The YouTube announcement suggested that this feature will allow creators to easily record multiple clips directly from the mobile app:

“We are testing a new way for creators to easily record multiple clips directly to the YouTube mobile app and upload them to a single video. If you are in this experiment, you will see an option to ‘create a video’ in the mobile upload stream. Tap or hold the record button to record your first clip, then tap or release the button again to stop recording that clip. Repeat these steps until you finish capturing images of a maximum duration of 15 seconds, “YouTube said.

The video platform also said that if you want to upload longer videos, you will have to upload them directly from the phone gallery. This is a change in the company’s strategy to try to convince creators to upload shorter videos via YouTube instead of TikTok.

However, the appeal of TikTok or any other modern short video app is not just the length of the video content. The AR and editing tools with effects in these applications create different formats that tend in social networks; There are also active communities and cults that users can be a part of.

Therefore YouTube will have to work to get more people to use this feature regularly. Otherwise, it may end up forgotten like the Stories feature.

