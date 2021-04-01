YouTube suspends President Donald Trump’s channel

Trump and social media: regulation or censorship? 1:20

(CNN) – YouTube will suspend US President Donald Trump’s channel for at least a week, and possibly longer, after the channel received a warning under the platform’s policies, the company said Tuesday night.

A recent video on Trump’s channel had incited the violence, YouTube told CNN Business. That video has now been deleted.

YouTube declined to share details of the video that earned Trump the warning, but said that after the one-week wait time it will review the decision.

YouTube was the only major social media platform that hadn’t suspended Trump in some way. Facebook suspended Trump’s account “indefinitely,” while Twitter vetoed Trump entirely.

“After careful review and in light of concerns about the continued potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel and issued a sanction for violating our incitement to violence policies,” said a spokesman for YouTube in a statement. “As a result, according to our long-standing warning system, the channel is now unable to upload new videos or live broadcasts for a minimum of seven days, which could be extended.”

YouTube also said it will take the additional step of disabling comments under videos on Trump’s channel.

Per YouTube policies, a second warning will result in a two-week suspension and three warnings will result in a permanent ban.