A few hours ago YouTube has decided suspend the channels of Richard Spencer, David Duke, Stefan Molyneux and other white supremacists, as they have violated their hate speech policies.

As reported by The Verge, channels such as “American Renaissance” and “Spencer’s National Policy Institute” have also been suspended. A spokesperson for the platform has stated that, in addition to skipping the hate speech policies, these channels also add other types of offenses, which have caused YouTube to take action.

“After updating our guidelines to better target supremacist content, we saw a 5-fold spike in video deletion and have ended up with over 25,000 channels for violating our hate speech policies.”

Of all these channels mentioned, the one with the highest audience was Stefan Molyneux, a Canadian nationalist who had been using YouTube for over a decade. It accumulated almost a million subscribers at the time it was suspended.

Earlier this year, YouTube had already demonetized its channel, precisely for violating the service’s hate and harassment policies. Precisely, a few hours ago Molyneux published a tweet in which he assures that “YouTube has just suspended the largest philosophical conversation the world has ever known.”

‘@TeamYouTube just suspended the largest philosophy conversation the world has ever known. # FreeFreedomain – Stefan Molyneux, MA (@StefanMolyneux) June 29, 2020

Another channel that has been suspended is that of David Duke, former leader of the Ku Klux Klan and well-known white supremacist. Instead, Richard Spencer is known for starring in one of the most viral moments of 2017, when a protester punched him in the face during anti-trump protests.

Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump’s #inauguration pic.twitter.com/oQAwtbtEeT – Gender🚁Professecs (@gprofessx) January 20, 2017

Reddit closes ‘r / The_Donald’

A few hours ago we reported that Twitch decided to temporarily suspend Donald Trump’s account, alleging that some of his broadcasts have engaged in “hate speech.”

Precisely, Reddit has updated its policy against hate speech, and has banned some 2,000 subreddits, including the famous r / The_Donald. This subreddit had about 700,000 users, being the main forum for Trump supporters on the platform.

All communities on Reddit must respect our content policy in good faith. We have decided to close ‘r / The_Donald’ because it has not, despite having given them every opportunity. “

