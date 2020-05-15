The internet platform YouTube stopped working this Thursday for about 20 minutes approximately due to an unspecified problem but that has already been solved, as clarified by the company based in San Bruno (California).

“If I was getting error messages on YouTube, that problem is already solved. It has lasted about 20 minutes on the home page, subscriptions, search engine and others. Thank you for your patience and for all the notices! ”YouTube admitted on its various social networks.

According to the Downdetector portal, which reports service outages from different internet platforms, YouTube stopped working around 4:21 pm (Pacific time) this Thursday.

Minutes after the problem started, its internet television service, YouTube TV, as well as its subscription music streaming platform, YouTube Music, also stopped working.

This platform received close to 170,000 YouTube crash reports at the height of the service crash.

According to reports from the Downdetector portal, falls in service occurred throughout the world although with special intensity in Japan, the United States, various areas of northern Europe and Latin American countries like Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Brazil.

Hundreds of YouTube users went to Twitter to alert the service to the decline with the hashtag #YouTubeDown.

The company He responded to these users in English, Spanish and other languages ​​with the message “the problem is solved, thanks for your patience”.

“I’m about to upload a video and make YouTube crash,” joked one of the users.

“Youtube has stopped working just when I was listening to Red Thread by Oneus, SACRILEGIO”, joked another.

“What about YouTube? Can you see content? It tells me my lists do not exist and every video that is not available“Described another of the users.

.