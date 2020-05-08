PewDiePie videos over the past decade have accumulated over 25 billion views

The video platform Youtube, owned by Google, fsigned an exclusive contract for live broadcasts with PewDiePie, the most important content creator of the service that manages a channel with more than 100 million subscribers.

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known by his online alias PewDiePie, is the most popular “youtuber” in the world, which manages the second YouTube channel, only behind the T-Series company in India, and who in 2016 was named as one of the 100 most influential people, according to Time magazine.

“The live broadcast is something that I will dedicate myself more to since 2020, so being able to collaborate with YouTube and be at the forefront of new features and products it’s very exciting, ”said PewDiePie in a press release.

The agreement is part of the battle of digital platforms for retain content creators who emerged on your services and that they have achieved such notoriety that they manage their own brands.

In the case of PewDiePie, his videos from the last decade accumulate more than 25,000 million visits.

Born in Sweden, the youtuber started commenting on video games until he reached such popularity that, when he surpassed one million followers in 2012, his videos were decisive in increasing the sales of a large number of premieres.

In recent years, PewDiePie diversified its content, starred in several controversies that took away from advertisers and tried to power your own DLive platform, before going back to YouTube.

YouTube has recently signed exclusivity contracts with creators like CouRage, Typical Gamer, and Valkyrae.

Facebook, Mixer and other platforms have signed similar agreements to retain internet personalities.

