YouTube Shorts encourages its international launch with 100 M $

YouTube Shorts is the bet of the Internet giant to compete with the sustained success of TikTok, the last great phenomenon of social networks, a mini-video platform that triumphs all over the world and that, obviously, is taking away some prominence, especially among the younger public, at the service of those in Mountain View.

Thus, Google announced in the middle of last year YouTube Shorts, a kind of TikTok within YouTube itself which would be characterized by being limited to a maximum of one minute for each video, seasoned as a trademark by the Chinese signal for music and various effects. Everything is optional, of course, but the essence is that.

However, YouTube Shorts did not go live until the end of last year and only in certain territories. Starting with India, one of the countries where TikTok was devastating until the authorities banned its use for security reasons a little earlier, in the summer of 2020. Coincidence? It does not seem. Later, YouTube Shorts also came to the United States.

Still, YouTube Shorts continued to be expected in the rest of the world, but the wait is over: Google has announced that the function of yore – since it is still a function within the YouTube mobile application – begins to be deployed in all territories in which the platform is present, and for all users of the same.

And not only that: YouTube Shorts starts with ‘prizes in dollars’, and it is that finding an ideal monetization model is “one of our main priorities”, they say from YouTube, so they will animate the 2021-2022 course by putting it on the table $ 100 million to be shared among the most successful creators, with whose comments they will count to improve the service.

The information published on the YouTube blog also anticipates news for YouTube Shorts in the form of improvements to existing functions, new features – usually details with which they have polished the experience after these months of testing – and the aforementioned interest in monetization … as long as one of YouTube’s timid rules is not broken.