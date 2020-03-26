YouTube join the efforts required by the European authorities to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the infrastructure of the entire economic conglomerate of the Union. After Netflix announced that it was going to do a download the platform bitrate, Now it is the dependent company of Google who communicates the same.

“We are committed to temporarily changing all traffic in the EU to the standard definition by default,” a company spokesperson told .. In this way, the company ensures that data transmission is less, reducing traffic and not saturating networks that during these days undergo a real-time stress test produced by the confinement of millions of people in their homes.

The measure, according to the aforementioned media, was approved preventively after talks between the heads of the European Union Sundar Pichai and Susan Wojcicki, top leaders of Alphabet and YouTube, respectively.

The technology industry, tested by COVID-19

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world is testing the responsiveness of companies Faced with the challenges it poses, results in problems for many of them. Apple, for example, has begun to limit the number of products that each consumer can purchase due to declining production levels, while Tesla has also been forced to close its Fremont, California, factory.

In parallel, this Overload on European infrastructure keeps in check the capacity of telecommunications operators, as well as the web pages and services of public entities. In the latter case, the Education platforms of the different autonomous communities are also experiencing certain problems to stay stable in the face of the increase in traffic that involves having millions of students accessing them from their homes.

