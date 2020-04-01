Youtube would release a new feature for compete with TikTok and steal a piece of the pie in the short video market. Known as “Shorts“- shorts, in Spanish -, this option will be integrated into the YouTube app for iOS and Android where we can create or view short videos under the same concept offered by its Chinese counterpart.

The above has been reported by The Information, who indicates that YouTube you have decided to choose to add it to your current app and not as a standalone application, as some companies are trying to do. Shorts will live as a new section and will enable a video feed so that users can view and interact with them. similar to the “Stories” that he copied from Instagram.

“Shorts” would be integrated into the YouTube app for iOS and Android

For content creators existing catalog of music and background sounds will be offered that YouTube already has. Remember that one of the key features of TikTok is the presence of videos with background music, an evolution of what was Musical.ly at the time before it was bought by Bytedance, the company that owns TikTok.

Shorts would be one of the most serious efforts to compete with TikTok, since according to the original article, the company would dip into the YouTube ecosystem to guarantee the audience. The report indicates that it will be available at the end of the year, although an exact date was not specified.

The growth of TikTok in the last year has caused various companies to want to compete with it. While Instagram launched Reels and updated the filters to compete with the Chinese app, Facebook has tried its luck with Lasso, a true TikTok clone for iOS and Android.

At the same time, the ByteDance continues to implement new features to ensure that users do not migrate to other social networks. From a streaming music platform to the ability to watch full-length movies in China during the coronavirus quarantine. They have even launched their own smartphone in China to increase market share.

