Due to the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19, Coachella, one of the most important music festivals in the world, had to change its date to take place on the weekends of 9-11 and 16-18 October, instead of 10-12 and 17-19 April.

Fortunately for lovers of Coachella not everything is lost, because in a few days you can enjoy the premiere of the new documentary of the festival through Youtube Premium. ‘Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’ will come to the streaming service next April 10th, date on which the 2020 edition of the festival would have been held.

The documentary, directed by Chris Perkel, recounts the two decades of the festival’s history and includes performances by Rage Against the Machine, Daft Punk, Guns N ’Roses, Post Malone, LCD Soundsystem, Radiohead and many more.

.