Due to the health emergency that the coronavirus represents, many people are fortunate enough to be able to work at home, thereby preventing the rate of infections from increasing exponentially. Thinking of them, YouTube created a series of playlists that will help them stay active, entertaining and busy to endure the isolation.

“Under the slogan # QuédateEnCasa we put together different playlists that show how YouTube creators and artists are using the platform to help the world come together and make people feel accompanied, while staying at home,” explains the platform about his #Conmig initiative.

Cooking with Me

Join the creators in their kitchens with this Cocina Conmigo playlist, and cut, season and cook a variety of feasts such as Doña Angela’s meatballs from the channel De mi Rancho a Tu Cocina. There are also recipes from Janette Acolt, Josefina Díaz and VelaTronic and more.

Exercise with me

Work out at home with the Workout with Me playlist, where creators like BUFF Academy, Kimberly Loaiza and KASS Calistenia “instantly turn your home into a personal gym with just a set of weights – or even without any gym accessories.”

Fix yourself with me

If your thing is makeup, you can also take advantage of these days at home to perfect your technique with creators like Mónica Llaca and KAWAIIDOLL1, who share their secrets on the platform within the list of Make it up with me.

Dance with Me

Doing a routine is not the only way to exercise, coordinating a series of dance steps throughout a choreography can be the perfect cardio that your body needs, and that you will find in the Dance with me list. Through familiar songs like BTS’s Boy With Luv or Bad Bunny’s SAFAERA, get ready at home to conquer the dance floor.

Clean with me

Time at home, for many, can represent the opportunity to fix or clean pending spaces, if it is your case, Clean with me will be able to accompany and advise you during the process. With videos to organize your house or clean up a real mess, this list will make it easier for you to leave your home shiny.

In addition, for all those creators who want to organize a digital event on YouTube, the platform developed a toolkit with all the tools and tips that need to be taken into account when carrying it out, be it a live broadcast or a premiere to follow connected with your audience.

The best way to pass the time is to learn something in an entertaining way and surely you will find something in these lists that can help you.

.