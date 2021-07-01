YouTube on Android now allows you to share specific moments of the videos | Technology

Google has added a new feature that allows you to share specific moments from YouTube videos.

YouTube on Android is usually a step behind the desktop experience, but this does not mean that it does not have interesting features or that Google has neglected the experience of this application. In fact, the arrival of the chapters was a new way to consume content.

The chapters are specific moments of a video and they are divided by the content creators. They are the ones who decide the duration of these moments and, therefore, who are in charge of linking them in the description box. Until now it was impossible to share a chapter in a specific way.

YouTube only allowed the video to be shared in its entirety, but it has released the ability to do this and the truth is that it improves the way of interaction with the content. Now it will not be necessary to wait for the person to arrive until the minute we want them to see or indicate the time slot to which they have to advance to see what we have sent them.

Of course, the way to send these chapters is still somewhat rudimentary and logically It only works for those videos in which the content creators have bothered to divide into chapters. Once you have found a video that meets these characteristics, what you have to do is click on the name of the chapter.

When you have clicked on this section, a submenu will open where you can see all the chapters and right next to it an icon that indicates that they can be sent. This icon opens the Android sharing window. From this window you can send the content using the medium or application that we want the most.

No more telling the exact minute or going to the computer to send links from YouTube when we want to send a specific moment. Now it is only necessary for Google to improve this new feature even more so that it is not necessary to enter so many submenus.