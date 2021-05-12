YouTube offers 100 million dollars to those who succeed in overthrowing TikTok

YouTube has a new strategy to remove the crown from the king of the pandemic, TikTok.

The app owned by Alphabet Inc released a fund of $ 100 million to pay content creators to make successful videos on their new short video feature “Shorts”, as the platform seeks to attract more influential users.

Easy money

The fund will launch in the coming months and will pay creators this year and in 2022, YouTube said.

The investment comes as platforms are competing to attract young creators who are building a huge fan base – and big profit potential – by filming short comedy and dance routines.

The TikTok app started the trend for viral short videos and was quickly copied by others, such as “Reels” from Instagram – owned by Facebook, “Spotlight” from Snapchat and “Shorts” from YouTube.

The online video platform said the new fund will pay thousands of creators each month whose videos attract the most viewers on “Shorts.”

YouTube added that it will begin testing the incorporation of advertising in “Shorts.”

As competition increases in the short video feature market, platforms have used creator funds as a way to attract more users.

TikTok launched a fund for creators in July and subsequently increased its funding to $ 1 billion in the United States in three years.

Snap distributes $ 1 million a day to users who post featured content on Spotlight. (Reuters)