Youtube: Obama makes the leap to the NBA in this modification of 2K17

Barack Obama is already the history of the United States. With Trump as successor, these weeks we have been able to see the former president enjoying some hobbies that could not be given in office. For example, surfing hard on the Virgin owner’s private island.

But if Obama has gone down in history because of his ties to the sport, it is undoubtedly because of his great love of the NBA, and especially his favorite team, the Chicago Bulls. Now, a video edited by the North American youtuber Nyke Faller allows us to see what it would be like to play with Obama in the NBA 2K17 video game. Here you can see, for example, the president putting it down.

Faller has used the video game’s My Career mode that allows you to take the reins of a player from before being chosen by a team to the top. He has modified the default player to make him look completely similar to Obama. And he has put it to play.

As we see, the former president draws the attention of Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets. But it is still a video game, because although Obama likes basketball very much, in reality sometimes he has not shown his worth as much as a player.