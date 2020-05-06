         YouTube Music is renewed with the explore tab and improves access to song lyrics

The YouTube Music application renews its interface to facilitate the discovery of new music and also to improve access to song lyrics. Both options are already available in the latest version of the app; although, for the moment, it is Google who activates them from the server side.

Google maintains two applications and services to access the music catalog it owns in the cloud: Play Music and YouTube Music. With a first platform doomed to disappear so that only the second survives, it has just improved its appearance to facilitate access to the lyrics of the songs; including an area dedicated to the discovery of new themes, groups and styles. And it begins to be available in the latest YouTube Music update.

YouTube Music is now much more complete

New tab Explore on YouTube Music. Android Police Screenshots

It is surprising that Google is taking so long to migrate from one music platform to the other, but little by little the steps were taking hold. YouTube Music has gained in versatility, its applications have completed the experience and maintain one of the great strengths of the platform: YouTube music videos integrated into a music application. And having easy access to music lyrics was something to look forward to.

As detailed by Android Police, the lyrics of the songs gain visibility with the latest version of YouTube Music, which corresponds to number 3.65.54. From this version on, the player for each song offers two lower tab-like functions: ‘Next’ and ‘Letter’ (replaces the previous ‘i’ for information). It’s a hidden menu that scrolls up to show what the song says and the list of songs that come next. Unfortunately, lyrics are not available on all songs: Google still does not integrate them into most of its music catalog.

Although the improvement in access to lyrics is notable, the most striking feature is the renewal of the interface in central mode, which previously corresponded to the charts or ‘Hotlists’. Google has renewed that tab in the latest version to include ‘Explore’ mode, a function with which to discover music related to our tastes. New releases, styles and playlists suitable for different moods, a whole catalog that adapts to what each person has been listening to on the platform.

The two novelties have already reached the latest version of the app, although they may not appear because Google is activating them from the server side. You can update by downloading the new version from Google Play or install the APK file that is available in Apk Mirror.

