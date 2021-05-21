YouTube Music gets bigger and surpasses 1 billion downloads on Google Play

YouTube Music exceeds 1,000 million downloads on Google Play to prove itself as a serious alternative to Spotify in music streaming.

There is no doubt that in the world of music streaming Spotify is still the king, although in a market as juicy as that it seemed logical that a lot of very interesting alternatives would appear to dispute the cake from different perspectives.

In fact, it is that Google probably had the best contender on YouTube, the only one at least already offered all kinds of music, videos and playlists although it was Google Play Music that proposed that option to Spotify, Deezer, Tidal, Apple Music and company.

Looking at it now in perspective, the change in Play Music, which finally ceased last December, seems a resounding success. a much more complete YouTube Premium service, which not only offers a musical option but also allows remove ads and play YouTube videos in the background, among many other options.

In any case, here we have come to celebrate YouTube Music has grown, and it is that Google’s music streaming application has already reached its first 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store, a very important milestone that could only be achieved after the final goodbye of Play Music and the transfer of all its functionalities to YouTube.

Surely many of these downloads have been forced by Google itself, because when starting Play Music in a terminal that had it pre-installed, users are told that they must now use YouTube Music, although the truth is that we we were able to test the YouTube Premium service and we certainly think it’s worth it at least for certain types of users. Here we leave you the complete analysis!

Like almost all major Google services, lately YouTube Music has also been receiving news and improvements, with the confirmation yesterday of its arrival to the new Wear OS, so perhaps the price of 9.99 euros per month that Google requests for the premium music service will be attractive to you.

Or is it that you are already one of those more than 1,000 million users who already have it downloaded on their mobile? If not, then here is the direct link to Google Play:

