Music in estreaming has become a key reference during this contingency.

Music is still very dynamic content and thanks to the offer it has, various strategies are developed.

The streaming music market has become a very interesting one during this contingency, because the contents have helped to manage talent by listening to podcasts from personalities specialized in it, classical music that helps improve concentration on remote work or music in 8D format, which is used to reduce stress or anxiety that accumulate due to the situation.

An element that we cannot lose sight of in the midst of this trend is how the various music platforms in this format are making changes, to improve the user experience and obviously take advantage of this surge.

Youtube Music launches gesture to improve experience

Youtube Music has improved its user experience and the strategy with which it has done so is obviously to improve the experience that users have on its platform.

Youtube Music is replacing Google Play Music, making it the new proposal for streaming music from Google, with which this platform seeks to compete with the greats such as Spotify.

After weeks ago the premiere function premiered, now a Reddit user has realized that the platform will allow us to change songs with a gesture on the cover of the discs being played, which improves the playback experience.

This change has become an interesting bet with which the brand has given itself the task of implementing changes through which the experience that users have on this platform is increasing.

Just yesterday we reported that platforms like Spotify would be integrating the video option within their platform., with which streaming music brands are making considerable improvements, to take advantage of the large number of users who are demanding their services, due to the contingency due to COVID-19.

