YouTube MP3, download music online for free and without registering

Although YouTube is a video portal, among its content catalog you will find songs and music by your favorite artists and groups. That is, you can use YouTube as a music catalog. You can do it through YouTube Music or directly by choosing the songs you want and downloading them. From YouTube to MP3 to enjoy your music everywhere. For this we propose a YouTube to audio converter.

Actually, there are many tools of this type. You indicate the link of the YouTube video from which you want to extract or obtain the music and the app or website in question will do its part. Easy, fast and without registering. We recently saw several examples, but there are many more. Waiting for you to use them to fill your smartphone or computer with music converting YouTube videos to MP3.

YouTubetoMP3 – YouTube to MP3 Converter

There is always a solution for everything. If you are looking to download YouTube videos in MP3, you have things like YouTubetoMP3. It can not be easier. And, furthermore, don’t pester you with advertising.

You can paste the link of the YouTube video you want to download or directly do a search until find the music that you want to download to your computer or smartphone. Without registration, without installing anything. YouTube to MP3 in seconds. And as up to 320 kbps. Easy right?

Among its advantages, you can use it in any current web browser. The download is direct and you can do it from YouTube but also from other video portals such as Facebook, Vimeo or Dailymotion.

9Convert YouTube to MP3

As its name indicates, 9Convert download music or audio from a YouTube video to MP3 format, the most popular for play audio on any device. Both on PC and Mac, Android, iPhone or iPad. You only need open a web browser.

Similar to the previous tool, you simply have to paste the link of the video to download. Or if you prefer, try searching directly. In the results you may find the same YouTube video. The results are displayed with preview and everything. Then you choose the one you want and that’s it.

With this web app it will be very convenient for you to fill your device with MP3 music, with the best possible quality, and thus listen to songs without depending on the quality of your connection. In addition, you choose the quality: between 64 kbps and 320 kbps.

320YTMp3

Maybe the name of 320YTMp3 tell you rather little. But when you enter their page you will come across a simple solution. A YouTube video converter to get your audio into MP3. As simple as pasting the link and clicking on the corresponding button.

You can choose between MP3, Video and Audio. In the first case, you will have at your disposal a drop-down with the different qualities of the MP3 available for download: 64 kbps to 320 kbps. Remember that the higher the quality, the more space the downloaded file occupies.

With the other options you will have the opportunity to save that YouTube video in MP4, WebM or M4A format with different qualities. Also, it has its own Chrome extension and a Bookmarklet to use in any browser.

2conv YouTube to MP3 Converter

Another great ad, registration, and installer-free option is 2conv YouTube to MP3 Converter. By default, it is a YouTube converter to convert YouTube videos to MP3. But you can also choose MP4 format if you want to also save the video and not just the audio.

Otherwise, its operation is like the previous pages. Paste the link of the video in question, click on Turn into and you already have your MP3 with the YouTube song. Free and easy.

