Finding a specific point of playback in a long video can sometimes be a difficult task. To simplify it, a little over a month ago, YouTube began testing a function in its Android application that allowed easy access to specific parts of the reproduction.

Now, that feature is official and already being implemented in the YouTube app for both iOS and Android users. Of course, it is an essential requirement that, previously, the creator has divided the video into chapters or sections adding time stamps in the description.

The key is in the video description

Surely once, watching a certain video, you have skipped some parts to get to what really interested youEspecially if the content in question was long enough. With the new YouTube feature, that action will be much easier from now on.

And is that Google has introduced a division by chapters in the playback bar of the videos, so that viewers can access specific points of the reproduction easily and quickly. It is, therefore, a feature that complements this list of sections -with its corresponding minutes- that some creators added in the video description.

0:00 We heard you and added Video Chapters.

0:30 You liked it.

1:00 Now it’s official: Video Chapters are here to stay.

1:30 Creators, try Chapters by adding timestamps starting at 0:00 to your video description. Viewers, scrub to find exactly what you’re looking for.

2:00 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/bIHGsGVmyW – YouTube (@YouTube) May 28, 2020

In fact, for the playback bar to show this division by sections, the creator of the video needs to enter the timestamps in description of its content. From there, the viewer will only have to click on each segment of the bar to play a specific part and the mobile application will return a slight vibration in response to the touch.

According to Google, to enable the feature, creators must make sure that the first timestamp in their video description starts at 0:00 and that it includes, at least three timestamps or chapters 10 seconds or more. To disable it, just adjust the first time stamp in the description so that it is not 0:00, that is, changing it to 00:01 would be enough.

