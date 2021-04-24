YouTube launches options to configure video quality

A new update to the YouTube applications for Android and iOS is on the way and brings news in terms of video quality setting is concerned, if such a thing was necessary. But whether he did it or not, the change is final and we will tell you what it consists of, in case you have not already noticed it.

Basically, when you are watching a YouTube video on your mobile and you click on the vertical dots menu in the upper right corner of it, a menu appears at the bottom of the screen, among whose options you can access the quality of video. Until now, the default option was automatic, which depends on factors such as the type of Internet connection, the available bandwidth, the resolution of the device and, of course, that of the video in question.

In other words, until now you could determine the video quality of what you saw in the YouTube app yourself and with the exception of the pandemic period last year in which Google limited the streaming bitrate, also setting the quality by default. In 480p, as a general rule, the default values ​​are usually those of the device’s screen resolution, as long as the connection accompanies. This is not going to change, but everything else will.

From now on, then, that menu will no longer show the “automatic” option and the different video resolutions, but four more interpretive than exact options:

«Automatic«, Which will be recommended by the application and will be adapted to the circumstances mentioned.

«Higher image quality«, Which will always choose to reproduce the content at the highest available quality.

«Data saving«, Which will do just the opposite, choosing as its name indicates the lowest quality to save data.

“Advanced«, Which is where the old menu with the available resolutions will be placed.

Also, in the application settings a new section will appear called «Video quality preferences»From where you can set the default values ​​whether you are connected by Wi-Fi, or by a mobile network, to choose between the first three options indicated: automatic, higher image quality or data saving. In short, more options, but more keystrokes also to change the quality of the video being played.

And if you still don’t see the change in your YouTube app for Android or iOS, don’t worry, the update will arrive sooner rather than later. There are many millions of mobile devices with the YouTube app and it takes a while to spread to all of them (it hasn’t reached me yet, that’s why I don’t put an image of my mobile).

This is the second video quality-related update YouTube has released in a short time, after allowing high-quality playback without being limited by screen resolution.